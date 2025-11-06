ATIF (ZBAI) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

ATIF (NASDAQ:ZBAI – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Consulting” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ATIF to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATIF and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $620,000.00 -$3.19 million -1.12 ATIF Competitors $3.19 billion $272.15 million 21.10

ATIF’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

ATIF has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF’s rivals have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ATIF and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 1 0 0 0 1.00 ATIF Competitors 89 733 1308 63 2.61

As a group, “Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 23.96%. Given ATIF’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATIF has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A -90.49% -79.46% ATIF Competitors 7.61% 26.73% 8.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of ATIF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ATIF rivals beat ATIF on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It is also involved in merger and acquisition business advisory, post-listing compliance, management support, and related services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

