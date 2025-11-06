Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 538 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $122.58 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $111.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.