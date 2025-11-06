Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.5% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.4% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $214.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average is $278.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.99 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.44%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $72,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,748.95. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey purchased 500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.03 per share, with a total value of $108,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,872.86. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,450 shares of company stock worth $574,463 and sold 8,520 shares worth $2,255,396. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

