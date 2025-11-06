U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Vertical Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U-Haul currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get U-Haul alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on U-Haul

U-Haul Stock Performance

U-Haul stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. U-Haul has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22.

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.