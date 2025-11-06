U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Vertical Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U-Haul currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on U-Haul
U-Haul Stock Performance
U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 4.06%.
U-Haul Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U-Haul
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.