iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,565 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $893,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

IWF opened at $479.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

