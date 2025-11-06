The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $24,373,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.6% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,372,000 after purchasing an additional 60,353 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

