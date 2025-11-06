Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.850-13.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.950-3.100 EPS.

APD stock opened at $237.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $235.55 and a 12-month high of $341.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $282,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

