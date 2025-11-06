Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410,672 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 84,953 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 3.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.69% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $266,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

