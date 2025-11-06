Andra AP fonden Purchases 86,600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.7% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $52,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.4%

LOW stock opened at $234.42 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $280.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.69 and its 200-day moving average is $236.76. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

