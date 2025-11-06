Flagship Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $22,792,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $153,816,000. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

IJH opened at $64.78 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

