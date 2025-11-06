Invitation Home (INVH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Invitation Home (NYSE: INVH):

11/5/2025 – Invitation Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Invitation Home was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Invitation Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Invitation Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Invitation Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Invitation Home was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Invitation Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Invitation Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Invitation Home had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Invitation Home had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/15/2025 – Invitation Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.11%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.