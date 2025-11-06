Regimen Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Regimen Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189,888 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

