Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Biohaven from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $879.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,735,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 1,172.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 830,457 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Biohaven by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,802,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,548,000 after acquiring an additional 762,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,289,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth about $15,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

