Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Issues Earnings Results

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.09%.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 23.3%

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.68 million, a PE ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Natural Health Trends in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Natural Health Trends has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NHTC

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.