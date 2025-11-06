Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Issues Earnings Results

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.09%.
Natural Health Trends Stock Down 23.3%
Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.68 million, a PE ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.79.
Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
