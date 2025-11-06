Nutrien Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
Nutrien has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Nutrien Stock Performance
NYSE:NTR opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08.
Institutional Trading of Nutrien
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 94.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Nutrien by 72.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
