Nutrien Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Nutrien has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 94.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Nutrien by 72.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

