McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in McDonald’s by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 58.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,313 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Melius initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE MCD opened at $305.01 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.94 and a 200-day moving average of $305.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

