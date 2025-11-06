Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.300-6.400 EPS.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $119.88 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $119.07 and a 52-week high of $181.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $206,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 85.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 401.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

