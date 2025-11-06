Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.300-6.400 EPS.
Zoetis Trading Down 0.5%
NYSE:ZTS opened at $119.88 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $119.07 and a 52-week high of $181.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $206,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 85.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 401.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zoetis
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- From Dividends to Growth: Why These 3 Stocks Stand Out in 2025
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- AMD’s Price Pullback Equals Opportunity: The Big Gains Are Coming
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.