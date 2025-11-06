Brooktree Capital Management Invests $219,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,770.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 32.2% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $250.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $713.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.97 and a 200-day moving average of $228.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.