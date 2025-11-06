2,296 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Purchased by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.4% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $305.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.25. The company has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

