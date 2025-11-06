Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.0 million-$614.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.3 million. Fastly also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.080 EPS.

Fastly Stock Up 27.9%

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The firm had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,341,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,431,875.96. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 42,172 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $354,666.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,088,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,713.91. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 597,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,359. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fastly by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.