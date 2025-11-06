Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $46.29 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,163 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $46,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

NYSE:TJX opened at $143.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average is $132.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

