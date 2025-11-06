Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSEEY opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

