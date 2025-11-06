Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,086 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 318,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,145,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 26,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 133,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $327.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $296.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.17 and its 200 day moving average is $324.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

