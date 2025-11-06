Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bio-Techne stock on October 22nd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 10/22/2025.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of TECH opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 21.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Bio-Techne by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 305,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

