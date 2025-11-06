Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,485 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,884,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 416.1% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

