OneAscent Family Office LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

OneAscent Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $168.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $172.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.01 and a 200-day moving average of $152.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

