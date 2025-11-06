Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $120.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Clorox traded as low as $108.93 and last traded at $109.1610, with a volume of 3409313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.46.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $127.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 138.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $190,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Clorox by 218.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,249,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,983,000 after buying an additional 856,873 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $71,856,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 118.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,699,000 after buying an additional 589,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

