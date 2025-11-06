Head-To-Head Review: Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR) vs. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) and Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Nova Resources has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Super Nova Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $10.85 billion 1.83 $871.00 million $8.52 20.98 Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Super Nova Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Super Nova Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Super Nova Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 8.91% 15.47% 6.84% Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quest Diagnostics and Super Nova Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 10 8 1 2.53 Super Nova Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $196.31, suggesting a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than Super Nova Resources.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Super Nova Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to physicians, hospitals, patients and consumers, health plans, government agencies, employers, retailers, pharmaceutical companies and insurers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile phlebotomists, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About Super Nova Resources

(Get Free Report)

Super Nova Resources, Inc. provides employment screening and talent management software as a service. The company's employment screening services include assessment tests, background checks, drug and alcohol testing, and Form I-9 compliance. Its integrated talent management software suite consists of three modules for applicant tracking, onboarding, and performance management. The company's clients principally operate in markets, such as healthcare, staffing, transportation-logistics, and retail-hospitality. It delivers its services to approximately 1,000 clients in the United States. Super Nova Resources, through its division, Greenlink Interactive, also provides sales and marketing services to partner companies for a range of industries, venues, and customer types via its interactive technologies and distribution channels. The company develops business models for various sectors, products, and services, including home improvement products, wellness, apparel, real estate, housing, and gifts. It utilizes specialized marketing techniques in conjunction with proprietary Greenlink Interactive Video Assistance, Always-On, and Point-of-Decision Systems to market and sell products and services. In addition, Super Nova Resources has a joint venture agreement with Early Detect, Inc. to develop Live Interactive Point-of-Decision Systems to be deployed in retail locations. The company was formerly known as Navicus, Inc. and changed its name to Super Nova Resources, Inc. in November 2008. Super Nova Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Corona, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.