Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KVYO. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Klaviyo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Klaviyo stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The company had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $109,898.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,235.80. The trade was a 23.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed Hallen sold 89,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,276.96. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741,781 shares of company stock worth $180,719,288 over the last three months. 49.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth $352,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Klaviyo by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Klaviyo by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Klaviyo by 20.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

