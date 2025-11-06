Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Up 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 and last traded at GBX 1.80. Approximately 537,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 636,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60.

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 4.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

