Zacks Research Downgrades MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to Hold

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $312.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.89.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $350.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.11. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -357.43 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $385.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $319,638.76. Following the sale, the director owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,536,004. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 108,492 shares of company stock worth $34,213,359 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,825.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

