Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £2,809 and last traded at GBX 2,816.17, with a volume of 12546207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,795.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,760 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,532.

The stock has a market cap of £30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,679.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,344.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,731 per share, with a total value of £17,533.02. Also, insider Magali Anderson bought 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,731 per share, for a total transaction of £6,964.05. Insiders have bought a total of 1,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,917 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

