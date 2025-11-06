Souders Financial Advisors Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.