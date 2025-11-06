Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 28.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,963,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in NIKE by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 83,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

