Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in Alphabet by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 190,896 shares of company stock valued at $45,092,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $284.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.67. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $291.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

