Wedbush Boosts Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Price Target to $80.00

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE DBD opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.30 and a beta of 1.59. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.57 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 38,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $2,340,897.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,968,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,581,351.84. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3,621.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

