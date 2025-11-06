FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Nintendo Issued By Wedbush

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Nintendo in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Nintendo from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Nintendo had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 19.61%.The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 billion.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter worth about $8,323,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 27.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 16.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 56,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 192.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.