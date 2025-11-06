OneAscent Family Office LLC Invests $264,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

