Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Earns Neutral Rating from B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 3.0%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $814.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The business had revenue of $182.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 94.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $19,434,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

