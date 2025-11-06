What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Kura Oncology Q4 Earnings?

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

KURA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $862.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 208.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,544,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 566,193 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 407.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 760,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 610,604 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 8,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $78,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 148,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,504.42. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson purchased 50,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,937.60. The trade was a 98.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,058 shares of company stock worth $697,839. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

