Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Crane NXT has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Crane NXT has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane NXT to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CXT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

