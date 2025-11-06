Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.500-2.000 EPS.
Shares of AEIS opened at $225.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $232.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.
In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,961.17. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $240,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.
