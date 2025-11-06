Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by OneAscent Family Office LLC

OneAscent Family Office LLC decreased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.