Zacks Research Comments on Chubb’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $23.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.15. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2026 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $25.59 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.29 on Thursday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,738,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,643,993,000 after buying an additional 210,053 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,810,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,771,000 after buying an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

