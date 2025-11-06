Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 17,246 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $19,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

