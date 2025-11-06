Regimen Wealth LLC Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regimen Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $287.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.76 and its 200 day moving average is $280.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.