Ellevest Inc. Has $609,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,011,000 after acquiring an additional 538,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after acquiring an additional 786,063 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,887,000 after acquiring an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,173.25. The trade was a 70.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total value of $11,862,880.64. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 638,060 shares of company stock valued at $133,217,328 over the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.8%

NET stock opened at $228.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of -762.17 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.07. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

