Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,280 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:WY opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

