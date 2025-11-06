11,329 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,329 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,564 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 184,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

