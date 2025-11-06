Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after buying an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 731,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,678,000 after buying an additional 436,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 400.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after buying an additional 430,843 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 308,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 282,778 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

